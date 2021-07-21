Bord na Móna returns to profit for first time in four years
The semi-state company reports pre-tax profits of €27.8 million after as it makes transition from peat harvesting to green energy
Bord na Móna, the semi-state company, returned to profit in 2020 after three consecutive years of losses.
On Wednesday, it announced pre-tax profits of €27.8 million following four years of significant change for the company, including the closure of the two peat-fired power plants in the Midlands, the ending of peat harvesting after almost 100 years and a major restructuring programme.
Having made operational losses for the previous three years due to exceptional costs, Bord...
