Bord na Móna returns to profit for first time in four years

Bord na Móna, the semi-state company, returned to profit in 2020 after three consecutive years of losses.

On Wednesday, it announced pre-tax profits of €27.8 million following four years of significant change for the company, including the closure of the two peat-fired power plants in the Midlands, the ending of peat harvesting after almost 100 years and a major restructuring programme.

Having made operational losses for the previous three years due to exceptional costs, Bord...