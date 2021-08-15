Blackouts loom this winter as emergency plan is abandoned
Eirgrid has confirmed it will not be renting and importing 200MW of emergency gas in the coming months, leaving the national energy system under severe pressure
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Ireland’s electricity grid is facing an increased prospect of blackouts this winter as emergency plans to import power generators have been abandoned, the Business Post can reveal.
Eirgrid, the power grid operator, confirmed it has scrapped plans to commission the ESB to rent and import 200 megawatts (MW) of emergency gas generators this winter that would have cost €130 million to run.
The plans were signed off in June by Eamon Ryan,...
