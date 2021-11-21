Biomethane industry set to pump €1.2 billion into Ireland

The biomethane industry is preparing to invest up to €1.2 billion in Ireland over the coming decade if the government decides to introduce a Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO) scheme next year.

The industry said there is a pipeline to develop up to 250 anaerobic digester plants in in the country in the years ahead if the RHO scheme goes ahead, which could deliver up to 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable gas and account for more...