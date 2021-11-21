Subscribe Today
Energy

Biomethane industry set to pump €1.2 billion into Ireland

More than 10% of gas demand could be met by digester plants in coming years if RHO scheme goes ahead

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
21st November, 2021
Biomethane industry set to pump €1.2 billion into Ireland
Biomethane is produced from anaerobic digester plants using a mixture of grass silage and animal manure as a feedstock.

The biomethane industry is preparing to invest up to €1.2 billion in Ireland over the coming decade if the government decides to introduce a Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO) scheme next year.

The industry said there is a pipeline to develop up to 250 anaerobic digester plants in in the country in the years ahead if the RHO scheme goes ahead, which could deliver up to 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable gas and account for more...

Business Post
Business Post

