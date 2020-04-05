Sunday April 5, 2020
Big Oil turns its back on Ireland after government ban

ExxonMobil and Equinor have relinquished their exploration interests in this country, and the Chinese government is following suit

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th April, 2020
The oil majors are part of a flood of oil and gas exploration licences surrendered since the government announced a ban on future oil exploration last September

Oil giants ExxonMobil and Equinor have completely dropped their exploration interests in Ireland, while the Chinese state has relinquished all but one licence.

The oil majors are part of a flood of oil and gas exploration licences surrendered since the government announced a ban on future oil exploration last September, according to new documents published by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE).

Sixteen licences in total have been surrendered since the government’s...

