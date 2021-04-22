Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Battery storage connected to electricity grid increases by 600%

There are now six battery projects connected to the electricity grid on the island of Ireland, four of which were connected in the last month

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
22nd April, 2021
Battery storage connected to electricity grid increases by 600%
Some 56 battery projects are in different stages of planning or development in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Battery storage connected to the electricity grid on the island of Ireland has increased by more than 600 per cent in just one month, the Business Post has learned.

The new figures, provided by industry group Energy Storage Ireland, show battery storage on the electricity grid growing from 21 megawatts (MW) in April of last year to 156MW today.

The vast majority of that growth occurred in the last month alone, with 134MW connecting to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland has a high volume of renewables in its electricity system. Picture: Getty

Irish businesses can be world leaders on green energy, says demand response expert

Energy Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Artist’s impression of the new floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Co Clare

Sea change: Are floating wind farms the answer to Ireland’s energy needs?

Energy Lorcan Allen 4 days ago
Eirgrid’s control centre: Soni has been found to have inadequate independence from Eirgid

NI grid effectively being run from Dublin, British utility regulator finds

Energy Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Jim Dollard, executive director of generation and trading with ESB, said staff would be given the option of transferring within the site or wider organisation as part of the new plans

Moneypoint staff to get first refusal of new green energy roles

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1