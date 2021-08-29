Subscribe Today
Balance of power: Why Ireland’s electricity supply is threatened and what can be done to bolster it?

Energy

Balance of power: Why Ireland’s electricity supply is threatened and what can be done to bolster it?

As we face into a winter with the tightest power supply margins in many years, what has gone wrong with our power system, and can it be fixed while still meeting our climate goals?

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
29th August, 2021

Nobody understands the emerging fragility of Ireland’s power system better than those whose business it is to keep the lights on.

And that’s why it’s worth paying attention when Enda Gunnell, the chief executive of Pinergy, says he is seriously concerned with the current state of play.

“The first concern is around the security of supply and the threat of blackouts. If we as a country end up in...

