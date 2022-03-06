Subscribe Today
Analysis: What happens if Russian gas supplies are shut off?

Less than 2 per cent of Ireland’s gas comes from Russia, but prices are already climbing here, as in the rest of Europe, and look set to rise further

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th March, 2022
A gas treatment unit operated by Gazprom in Russia: even though less than 2 per cent of Ireland’s gas comes from Russia, a shortage would still affect prices here. Picture: Getty

Just a few weeks ago, even the most extreme energy-shock scenarios being mulled over by the European Commission did not include a complete end to gas supplies from Russia.

But with the invasion of Ukraine, this once unimaginable outcome is now being planned for and could dramatically change the nature of energy policy in the EU, including in Ireland.

Russia supplies approximately 40 per cent of European gas, but for Ireland it’s not so straightforward....

