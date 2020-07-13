Analysis: New ideas in the pipeline as Kinsale gas field shuts up shop

Last week marked the end of an era in Ireland’s energy history. The Kinsale Head gas field off the coast of Cork – the country’s first and longest-running commercial gas field –ceased production after 42 years.
At its peak, Kinsale supplied all of Ireland’s gas needs, eventually supplemented with imports from two pipelines constructed between Ireland and Britain, and subsequently supported by the gas discovery at Corrib off the coast of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team