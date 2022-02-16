Analysis: Is carbon tax behind rising fuel prices?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been at the centre of a Dáil row about whether the rising carbon tax is behind the rapid rise in fuel prices.

The carbon tax has been increased by €7.50 per tonne in the past three budgets as part of the government’s plan of getting it to €100 per tonne by 2030.

At Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Richard O’Donoghue, the independent Limerick county TD, had...