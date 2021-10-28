Amber alert issued for potential shortage of electricity
Warning caused because wind speeds dropped ‘off a cliff’ earlier today
An amber alert warning of a potential shortfall in electricity has been issued by the electricity market operator, just days after Huntstown power station was brought back online.
The alert was issued at 4.35pm and will remain in place until further notice.
A spokesman for Eirgid said the alert had been issued as a result of a drop off in available wind energy, as wind speeds dropped “off a cliff” earlier today.
