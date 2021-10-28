Subscribe Today
Amber alert issued for potential shortage of electricity

Warning caused because wind speeds dropped ‘off a cliff’ earlier today

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
28th October, 2021
Eirgrid recently published a report warning that Ireland’s electricity system will enter this winter at the highest risk of blackouts in many years. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

An amber alert warning of a potential shortfall in electricity has been issued by the electricity market operator, just days after Huntstown power station was brought back online.

The alert was issued at 4.35pm and will remain in place until further notice.

A spokesman for Eirgid said the alert had been issued as a result of a drop off in available wind energy, as wind speeds dropped “off a cliff” earlier today.

