Amazon gets conditional go-ahead for second Drogheda data centre

Amazon has been awarded conditional planning permission to construct a second hyper-scale data centre at the IDA Business Park in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The US e-commerce giant did not disclose the value of the project, but the Business Post understands it will constitute a capital investment in the region of €350 million.

Meath County Council, which has jurisdiction for planning developments at Drogheda IDA Business Park, gave conditional approval to Amazon for a...