Amazon gets conditional go-ahead for second Drogheda data centre

The hyper-scale data centre is the second of three planned for Drogheda and comes at a time when Eirgrid and the energy regulator are warning of ‘rolling blackouts’ due to the power demands of data centres

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th June, 2021
Data centres are increasing in number and this is putting increasing pressure on the country’s energy supply.

Amazon has been awarded conditional planning permission to construct a second hyper-scale data centre at the IDA Business Park in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The US e-commerce giant did not disclose the value of the project, but the Business Post understands it will constitute a capital investment in the region of €350 million.

Meath County Council, which has jurisdiction for planning developments at Drogheda IDA Business Park, gave conditional approval to Amazon for a...

