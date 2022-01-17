Subscribe Today
Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction

The ESB was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights following a bid to secure licences to build 2GW of floating offshore wind

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th January, 2022

The Scottish Crown Estate today announced the results of its ScotWind tender process to secure development rights for offshore wind projects off the coast of Scotland

The Scottish Crown Estate has awarded contract rights to 17 energy companies to build almost 25 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in Scotland. A cohort of some of the largest energy companies in the world paid a combined €838 million to secure licences to develop both floating and fixed offshore wind projects off the Scottish coast.

The ESB, the Irish semi-state energy company, was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights after it made a bid...

