Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction
The ESB was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights following a bid to secure licences to build 2GW of floating offshore wind
The Scottish Crown Estate has awarded contract rights to 17 energy companies to build almost 25 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in Scotland. A cohort of some of the largest energy companies in the world paid a combined €838 million to secure licences to develop both floating and fixed offshore wind projects off the Scottish coast.
The ESB, the Irish semi-state energy company, was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights after it made a bid...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Half of state-backed renewable projects are behind schedule
A total of 82 projects were successful in the RESS 1 auction process held in 2020, which are supposed to add 1,275 megawatts of renewable energy to the national power grid
ESB applied for licences just before shelving plans for gas plants
Semi-state denies market abuse after suspicions sparked by low price paid for contracts in 2019 auction
Clontarf Energy directors awarded £1.3m in cash-conserving bid
The Irish oil and gas exploration company’s interests in Africa have been stalled by various political administration and policy changes
Analysis: Eirgrid finally moves to curb over-demand on energy supplies
Why did it take so long for the government and its energy regulator to realise that the data sector’s energy demands were unsustainable?