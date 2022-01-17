Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction

The Scottish Crown Estate has awarded contract rights to 17 energy companies to build almost 25 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in Scotland. A cohort of some of the largest energy companies in the world paid a combined €838 million to secure licences to develop both floating and fixed offshore wind projects off the Scottish coast.

The ESB, the Irish semi-state energy company, was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights after it made a bid...