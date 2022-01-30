Aidan Regan: Gazprom’s Champions League deal plays into Putin’s game plan
Europe’s best course of action to deter Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine is to wean itself off Russian gas. But that will come at a steep cost
In just over two weeks’ time, football fans across the world will tune in to watch 16 of Europe’s top football clubs compete in the knockout stage of this season’s Uefa Champions League, the most-watched sporting tournament in the world. They’ll also be exposed to some unmissable advertisements by one of the tournament's top sponsors and partners: Gazprom, the Russian state-backed gas company.
Gazprom spent over €40 million a...
