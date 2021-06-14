Subscribe Today
‘A successful cyber-attack could cause blackout-type scenarios’

Increased use of ‘smart’ tech and renewable resources means electricity systems are increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th June, 2021
‘A successful cyber-attack could cause blackout-type scenarios’
Electricity control centres are now more vulnerable to cyber attacks due to the advent of smart technologies

Electricity systems are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks due to the advent of “smart” technologies and the increasing volume of renewable resources, the Irish head of the European electricity grid network has said.

Sonya Twohig, the secretary general of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (Entso-e), said there had been a number of documented cyber attacks on energy companies across Europe in recent years and that there were “known...

