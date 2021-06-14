‘A successful cyber-attack could cause blackout-type scenarios’
Increased use of ‘smart’ tech and renewable resources means electricity systems are increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks
Electricity systems are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks due to the advent of “smart” technologies and the increasing volume of renewable resources, the Irish head of the European electricity grid network has said.
Sonya Twohig, the secretary general of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (Entso-e), said there had been a number of documented cyber attacks on energy companies across Europe in recent years and that there were “known...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fossil fuel veteran O’Cathain starts Ireland’s first geothermal venture
Former Petroceltic boss has mustered old-school energy experts to pursue opportunities here for ‘the largest source of clean energy on Earth’
Daniel Murray: To meet climate targets we must put much more energy into planning
Move by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to probe electricity demand from data centres is a rude awakening for all parties involved in this crucial debate
Amazon gets conditional go-ahead for second Drogheda data centre
The hyper-scale data centre is the second of three planned for Drogheda and comes at a time when Eirgrid and the energy regulator are warning of ‘rolling blackouts’ due to the power demands of data centres
Eirgrid and CRU warn of ‘rolling blackouts’ if action is not taken on data centre growth
Electricity grid operator and energy regulator make sudden intervention as concerns rise over consequences of rapid expansion of data centres in Ireland