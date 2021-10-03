Subscribe Today
Energy

20,000 households could be paid for generating electricity

Upcoming microgeneration scheme will mean that customers will get paid for electricity that they return to the grid

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
3rd October, 2021
The scheme will introduce an obligation on electricity suppliers to offer remuneration to their customers for excess renewable electricity exported to the grid by eligible micro- and small-scale generators.

Over 20,000 households could begin to receive payments for exporting their own self-generated renewable electricity back to the grid by the end of this year, the Business Post has learned.

Plans for the move are being finalised by the government and the energy regulator, but only customers with smart meters will be capable of measuring the electricity they send back to the grid. Energy suppliers will then be obligated to pay those who quality...

