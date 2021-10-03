20,000 households could be paid for generating electricity
Upcoming microgeneration scheme will mean that customers will get paid for electricity that they return to the grid
Over 20,000 households could begin to receive payments for exporting their own self-generated renewable electricity back to the grid by the end of this year, the Business Post has learned.
Plans for the move are being finalised by the government and the energy regulator, but only customers with smart meters will be capable of measuring the electricity they send back to the grid. Energy suppliers will then be obligated to pay those who quality...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government to class data centres as ‘strategic infrastructure’ despite energy crisis
Move comes after Eirgrid warning of national grid being stretched beyond capacity due to demand from the centres
Energy squeeze to push household bills up €500 next year
Bank of America predicts energy costs will jump by a third this winter, driven by a severe shortage of gas supplies
Daniel Murray: The government can’t remain in the dark on data centre threat to energy supply
The ‘crude’ truth, to use the Taoiseach’s phrase, is that the sector is projected to account for 40 per cent of the country’s electricity demand by 2030
O’Connor accuses state, Eirgrid and ESB of not planning for electricity shortages
The renewable energy tycoon says there has been a lack of forward planning for such easily foreseeable events