Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds

PwC analysis shows that increased care responsibilities have caused more women than men to leave the workforce

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
5th March, 2021
Women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic due to factors such as the closure of industries such as hospitality and food. Picture: Getty

Women have been worse hit than men by unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to analysis by PwC.

The report found that women had left the workforce at a greater rate than men due to the increased care responsibilities brought about by Covid-19-related lockdowns.

It also predicted that more women would permanently leave the labour market because of the continuing higher care burdens.

