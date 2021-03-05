Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds
PwC analysis shows that increased care responsibilities have caused more women than men to leave the workforce
Women have been worse hit than men by unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to analysis by PwC.
The report found that women had left the workforce at a greater rate than men due to the increased care responsibilities brought about by Covid-19-related lockdowns.
It also predicted that more women would permanently leave the labour market because of the continuing higher care burdens.
End of the road? What the Uber ruling means for the gig economy
Gig economy platforms like Deliveroo and Uber have warded off threats to their business model so far, but a landmark ruling in Britain means that could be about to change