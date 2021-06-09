Subscribe Today
Employment

Varadkar admits it will be hard for some businesses to pay two weeks of sick leave

With employers to bear cost of new statutory sick pay, Tánaiste asks them to consider supports received from the state and taxpayer during the pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th June, 2021
Varadkar admits it will be hard for some businesses to pay two weeks of sick leave
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision to phase in the new statutory sick pay scheme was being made because of the impact it would have on sectors such as retail, childcare and hospitality. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has acknowledged that some employers will find it hard to pay for two weeks of sick leave for their workers when new rules come into force over the next few years.

The statutory sick pay scheme, which covers all workers, will begin on January 1, with workers initially entitled to three days of paid sick leave per year, increasing to ten days by 2025.

The cost of paying the new statutory sick...

