State accused of failing to act on complaints of migrant abuse in fishing industry
20-page report from trade union will claim scheme designed to regulate fishing industry has made things worse for migrant fishers
A government scheme designed to better regulate the much-criticised Irish fishing industry has made things worse for migrant workers, resulting in a loss of income and protection for many working on Irish-owned vessels, an expert group has claimed.
The ITF, an international trade union that represents fishing industry workers, will tomorrow submit a 20-page report to the government which says the government has failed to effectively reduce exploitation and abuse in the Irish fishing industry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
LinkedIn Ireland chief: Flexible and remote working are top priorities for job applicants
Data from LinkedIn reveals that employees, now accustomed to being allowed to work from home, want to keep that option
Comment: The Great Resignation will continue unless workers and businesses get more support
The monthly quit rate in the US is remarkably high, especially when you consider the employment-to-population ratio
Seasonal employment permits plan should be scrapped, says Oireachtas committee
Commitee advises that firms should use regular permit process to avoid possible exploitation of foreign workers
Trade union to take state to court to change laws on migrant fishers’ rights
ITF says government has ‘botched’ transposition of EU law around working time for migrant workers in fishing industry