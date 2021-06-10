Remote working option not open to Facebook’s outsourced content moderators
Company says its arrangement allowing staff to work from home and to do so abroad ‘applies to employees only’
Facebook’s decision to let staff work remotely, including from abroad, will not apply to contractors who moderate content for the company through outsourced firms.
A spokeswoman for the company said its move to remote working – which will allow Facebook staff to move abroad and work remotely from a different country – “applies to Facebook employees only”.
Asked whether the social media giant would seek to allow remote working for staff...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Varadkar admits it will be hard for some businesses to pay two weeks of sick leave
With employers to bear cost of new statutory sick pay, Tánaiste asks them to consider supports received from the state and taxpayer during the pandemic
Sue Duke: Working women have been hit hard by the pandemic but now is the time for change
Covid-19 has effectively wiped out progress towards gender equality in many industries but there is an opportunity to break down barriers and get more women into future-facing tech roles
Minimum-wage workers in Ireland among worst hit in Europe by Covid-19, ESRI finds
Some 43 per cent of the lowest paid workers here are employed in the accommodation, food, wholesale or retail sectors which have been badly affected by the pandemic
Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds
PwC analysis shows that increased care responsibilities have caused more women than men to leave the workforce