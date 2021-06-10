Subscribe Today
Log In

Employment

Remote working option not open to Facebook’s outsourced content moderators

Company says its arrangement allowing staff to work from home and to do so abroad ‘applies to employees only’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th June, 2021
Remote working option not open to Facebook’s outsourced content moderators
Facebook’s office in Dublin where it employs 3,000 staff who now have the option of working remotely from abroad. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Facebook’s decision to let staff work remotely, including from abroad, will not apply to contractors who moderate content for the company through outsourced firms.

A spokeswoman for the company said its move to remote working – which will allow Facebook staff to move abroad and work remotely from a different country – “applies to Facebook employees only”.

Asked whether the social media giant would seek to allow remote working for staff...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision to phase in the new statutory sick pay scheme was being made because of the impact it would have on sectors such as retail, childcare and hospitality. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Varadkar admits it will be hard for some businesses to pay two weeks of sick leave

Employment Michael Brennan 1 day ago
‘The reality is that school and childcare closures saw women take more responsibility for childminding. That stepping up at home often came at the cost of stepping back at work.’ Picture: Getty

Sue Duke: Working women have been hit hard by the pandemic but now is the time for change

Employment Sue Duke 2 months ago
Many minimum-wage workers here are employed in the retail sector which has been shuttered for much of the pandemic. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Minimum-wage workers in Ireland among worst hit in Europe by Covid-19, ESRI finds

Employment Eva Short 2 months ago
Women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic due to factors such as the closure of industries such as hospitality and food. Picture: Getty

Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds

Employment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1