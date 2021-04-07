Minimum-wage workers in Ireland among worst hit in Europe by Covid-19, ESRI finds
Some 43 per cent of the lowest paid workers here are employed in the accommodation, food, wholesale or retail sectors which have been badly affected by the pandemic
Employees earning the minimum wage in Ireland are more likely than those in the rest of Europe to work in sectors that have been worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.
The report found that 43 per cent of minimum-wage workers here were employed in the accommodation, food, wholesale or retail sectors, a higher rate than any of the other countries studied. These sectors...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds
PwC analysis shows that increased care responsibilities have caused more women than men to leave the workforce
End of the road? What the Uber ruling means for the gig economy
Gig economy platforms like Deliveroo and Uber have warded off threats to their business model so far, but a landmark ruling in Britain means that could be about to change