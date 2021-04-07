Subscribe Today
Log In

Employment

Minimum-wage workers in Ireland among worst hit in Europe by Covid-19, ESRI finds

Some 43 per cent of the lowest paid workers here are employed in the accommodation, food, wholesale or retail sectors which have been badly affected by the pandemic

Eva Short
7th April, 2021
Minimum-wage workers in Ireland among worst hit in Europe by Covid-19, ESRI finds
Many minimum-wage workers here are employed in the retail sector which has been shuttered for much of the pandemic. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Employees earning the minimum wage in Ireland are more likely than those in the rest of Europe to work in sectors that have been worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

The report found that 43 per cent of minimum-wage workers here were employed in the accommodation, food, wholesale or retail sectors, a higher rate than any of the other countries studied. These sectors...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic due to factors such as the closure of industries such as hospitality and food. Picture: Getty

Women suffer most from pandemic unemployment, report finds

Employment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago
Deliveroo rider Filipe Fernandes, who is leading a strike in protest at pay reductions and a ‘pedal more, earn less’ policy at the company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

End of the road? What the Uber ruling means for the gig economy

Employment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1