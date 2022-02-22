Department of Social Protection to examine delivery rider contracts in 2022

The Department of Social Protection plans to engage with the on-demand delivery sector in Ireland to examine worker contracts and determine whether delivery riders should be allowed to be treated as self-employed, the Business Post has learned.

Deliveroo, the on-demand delivery platform, met with Damien English, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, and a number of representatives from the DSP on October 21 last to discuss existing working legislation and Deliveroo’s desires for...