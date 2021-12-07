Comment: The Great Resignation will continue unless workers and businesses get more support
The monthly quit rate in the US is remarkably high, especially when you consider the employment-to-population ratio
Approximately 13 per cent of low-wage jobs in Germany would not be viable if workers understood just how good their outside options truly are. That is the conclusion of a recent paper by Benjamin Schoefer, my colleague at the University of California, Berkeley, and his co-authors, Simon Jäger, Christopher Roth, and Nina Roussille.
“When comparing workers’ subjective outside options against objective measures of pay premia from matched employer-employee data,” they note, “many workers mistakenly...
