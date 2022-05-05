Subscribe Today
Log In

Employment

Better work-life balance when remote working, survey says

Working from home offered by 93% of employers

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
5th May, 2022
Better work-life balance when remote working, survey says
Some 64% said the social aspect of work is significantly lacking when working from home. Picture: Getty

More than two thirds of people report having a better work-life balance when working remotely, according to a survey from Noco.

The remote workspace network provider found 73 per cent of people said remote working improved their work-life balance.

But concerns such as increased utility costs, lower broadband quality, poorer quality work spaces and a lack of social contact from working from home were identified.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Orla Moran, general manager of IrishJobs.ie

Available jobs in Ireland up by 44 per cent

Employment Emmet Ryan
The company argued that legislation ‘hasn’t kept pace’ with modern working trends and claimed that, as a result, the company was ‘constrained’ in its ability to offer other benefits to its riders. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Department of Social Protection to examine delivery rider contracts in 2022

Employment Eva Short
This new right to sick pay will be legally enforceable through the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Irish courts. Picture: Getty

Oireachtas Committee recommends right to statutory sick pay for all employees

Employment Eva Short
Ireland’s fishing industry has been widely criticised globally over recent years, including by four UN special rapporteurs. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

State accused of failing to act on complaints of migrant abuse in fishing industry

Employment Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1