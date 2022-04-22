Available jobs in Ireland up by 44 per cent
The number of vacant roles in Ireland rose by 44 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, according to IrishJobs.ie
The tourism, travel, and airline sector experienced the single biggest increase in job vacancies in the first quarter of 2022, rising by 763 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. This was followed by the hotel and catering sector, which rose by 396 per cent, according to new research.
In total, 22 of 30 sectors analysed by IrishJobs.ie recorded an increase in vacancies compared to the first quarter of last year. Other sectors showing strong year-on-year growth...
Department of Social Protection to examine delivery rider contracts in 2022
The department pushed back against suggestions by Deliveroo that offering certain benefits to its riders would interfere with their self-employed status
Oireachtas Committee recommends right to statutory sick pay for all employees
Right to sick pay should apply to all employees regardless of length of employment and should include provision to be refunded for cost of medical certification, the Committee said
State accused of failing to act on complaints of migrant abuse in fishing industry
20-page report from trade union will claim scheme designed to regulate fishing industry has made things worse for migrant fishers
LinkedIn Ireland chief: Flexible and remote working are top priorities for job applicants
Data from LinkedIn reveals that employees, now accustomed to being allowed to work from home, want to keep that option