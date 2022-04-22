Subscribe Today
Employment

Available jobs in Ireland up by 44 per cent

The number of vacant roles in Ireland rose by 44 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, according to IrishJobs.ie

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
22nd April, 2022
Orla Moran, general manager of IrishJobs.ie

The tourism, travel, and airline sector experienced the single biggest increase in job vacancies in the first quarter of 2022, rising by 763 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. This was followed by the hotel and catering sector, which rose by 396 per cent, according to new research.

In total, 22 of 30 sectors analysed by IrishJobs.ie recorded an increase in vacancies compared to the first quarter of last year. Other sectors showing strong year-on-year growth...

