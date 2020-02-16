Who’s who on Sinn Féin’s powerful Árd Comhairle

Critics of Sinn Féin claim its Árd Chomhairle is a sinister and shadowy grouping that rules the party with an iron fist, and tells parliamentary members what to think and what to say.

Those within the party say this is not true. The Árd Chomhairle, they argue, is simply a national executive just like any other party’s. It looks after “mundane” organisational matters and puts the flesh on policy positions decided at...