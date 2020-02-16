What rough political beast is waiting to be born?

After all the election drama, here comes the delay.
Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, has been through a lengthy government formation process before. He has even written in the past about the notion of a coalition between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
“In the period leading up to the election, a number of attempts were made to forge an alliance between Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team