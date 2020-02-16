What rough political beast is waiting to be born?

After all the election drama, here comes the delay.

Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, has been through a lengthy government formation process before. He has even written in the past about the notion of a coalition between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

“In the period leading up to the election, a number of attempts were made to forge an alliance between Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein and...