Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

What happens if the €11bn in ‘unallocated resources’ fails to materialise?

We ask the political parties what parts of their manifestos would they prioritise, not all of them answered

2nd February, 2020
Brendan Howlin, Labour leader, centre, launches his party’s general election manifesto

Fine Gael and Labour would pay down the national debt at a slower pace if the resources available to them over the course of the next government were not as great as the €11 billion estimated by the Department of Finance.

All the major political parties have based their manifestos on the department’s estimate that there will be €11 billion of “unallocated resources” available over the potential five-year lifetime of the next government....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Red C poll coalition options: Majority backs a FF-led coalition government

The second most popular option among the public is a left-wing coalition government, but this seems unlikely to transpire

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Beware of party promises on insurance sector reform

Proposals are not in the power of any future government to deliver

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Fine Gael’s only hope to stay in power is ‘to house train Sinn Féin’

Ivan Yates predicts Fine Gael will struggle to retain 40 seats in the election and may have to woo ‘the Shinners’

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago