What a ‘new political era’ would mean for the economy

As officials returned bleary-eyed to count centres across the country on Monday morning, the markets had already made their decision on the outcome of the general election.
With barely half the seats in the Dáil filled, investors dumped Irish banks and property stocks in one of the heaviest sell-offs in years. Financial stocks and builders were the obvious companies to take a hit, given the potential impact a left-leaning Sinn Féin-led government could have on...
