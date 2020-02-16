Sunday February 16, 2020
What a ‘new political era’ would mean for the economy

A Sinn Féin-led government would have many implications for the country, from tax on banks to the housing market to a border poll

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
16th February, 2020
What exactly might a Sinn Féin-inspired or created programme for government mean for the Irish economy?

As officials returned bleary-eyed to count centres across the country on Monday morning, the markets had already made their decision on the outcome of the general election.

With barely half the seats in the Dáil filled, investors dumped Irish banks and property stocks in one of the heaviest sell-offs in years. Financial stocks and builders were the obvious companies to take a hit, given the potential impact a left-leaning Sinn Féin-led government could have on...

