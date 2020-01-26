Monday January 27, 2020
We cannot afford to defer the increase in the pension age

Our ageing population requires us to double down on pension reform, not reverse it as part of a giveaway election campaign

26th January, 2020
‘Longer workforce participation of older-age cohorts is beneficial to the economy’

In the opening days of the general election campaign, political parties have been unveiling a whole host of new spending pledges in a bid to woo voters.

Fianna Fáil wants to produce 60,000 public homes over the next five years, but Sinn Féin believes that’s not nearly ambitious enough. How about 100,000?

Fianna Fáil is pledging to increase the first-time buyers‘ grant (help to buy) to €25,000, but Fine Gael has...

