Voters trust FF and SF to solve housing and health before FG

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are far more trusted by voters to sort out the problems in the housing market than Fine Gael, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
Both parties also have a substantial lead on Fine Gael in terms of people’s view on who would be best equipped to manage the health service.
The results will raise concerns for Fine Gael given...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team