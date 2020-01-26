Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Voters trust FF and SF to solve housing and health before FG

Fine Gael comes in at just 12 per cent when voters are asked in the latest

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th January, 2020
Housing minister Eoghan Murphy will no doubt be worried by the latest Red C Poll

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are far more trusted by voters to sort out the problems in the housing market than Fine Gael, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

Both parties also have a substantial lead on Fine Gael in terms of people’s view on who would be best equipped to manage the health service.

The results will raise concerns for Fine Gael given...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blank Canvass: Leo’s sleight of tweet during a TV debate

Self-appointed patriots, glowing endorsement by family members, Shinners taking one for the team: it‘s all happening as the candidates wear out the shoe leather in week two of the campaign

Aiden Corkery | 1 hour ago

Fine Gael leads online spending race

The party is outspending its nearest rival by five to one on Facebook and Instagram ads, but what kind of tactics is it employing?

Rachel Lavin | 1 hour ago

Election factcheck: ‘garden tax’, climate action, GP charges

Each week, the

Business Post Team | 1 hour ago