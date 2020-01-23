Varadkar wins on points but stumbles on drug question

Leo Varadkar was under pressure before the first leader’s debate with Micheál Martin to deliver a knock-out blow after some worrying opinion polls for Fine Gael.
He did not put the Fianna Fáil leader on the floor during the Virgin Media One debate hosted by Pat Kenny, but he certainly won it on points.
The Taoiseach seemed well-prepared and switched between attack and defence during the hour-long debate.
