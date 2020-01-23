Thursday January 23, 2020
Varadkar wins on points but stumbles on drug question

The Taoiseach failed to deliver a decisive blow in the Virgin Media leaders’ debate but his performance will have heartened Fine Gael

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd January, 2020
Leo Varadkar seemed well-prepared and switched between attack and defence during the hour-long debate with Micheál Martin, hosted by Pat Kenny. Picture: Maxwell

Leo Varadkar was under pressure before the first leader’s debate with Micheál Martin to deliver a knock-out blow after some worrying opinion polls for Fine Gael.

He did not put the Fianna Fáil leader on the floor during the Virgin Media One debate hosted by Pat Kenny, but he certainly won it on points.

The Taoiseach seemed well-prepared and switched between attack and defence during the hour-long debate.

