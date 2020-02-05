Varadkar: I’ll stay as Fine Gael leader if we lose election

Leo Varadkar has said that he will stay on as Fine Gael leader even if the party loses the general election.

With his party trailing both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin in the opinion polls, some members fear it could be facing its worst result since the 2002 general election, when it dropped to 31 seats.

The Taoiseach told reporters today that he believed the party could still win the election but added...