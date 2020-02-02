Sunday February 2, 2020
Tusk will visit Ireland to back Fine Gael’s election bid

The former European Council boss wants Varadkar in power for the sake of the European People’s Party

2nd February, 2020
Donald Tusk is president of the European People’s Party, which fears losing another country’s leader from its ranks. Picture: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Former president of the European Council Donald Tusk will visit Dublin three days before the general election in a bid to bolster Fine Gael’s support.

The visit from the current president of the European People‘s Party (EPP) comes as Fine Gael‘s largely Brexit-based election campaign appears to have failed to resonate with voters.

Tusk, who will appear on a post-Brexit Day episode of The Andrew Marr Show on BBC...

