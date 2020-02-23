Turn and turn again: could a rotating Taoiseach actually work?

Enda Kenny once made a surprising offer to Micheál Martin to see if they could form a government together. It was four days after the 2016 general election and, then as now, there was little between their parties in terms of seats.
The Fine Gael leader told his Fianna Fáil counterpart that the two could have seven ministers each and suggested they toss a coin to see who would go first as “rotating Taoiseach”....
