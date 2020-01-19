Tipperary: Emotions run high in competitive five-seater

"I’m quite an emotional person.”

It’s a quarter past three on a bright Thursday afternoon and Alan Kelly has begun to open up his soul as he knocks on doors in the Sallygrove Estate in Nenagh.

Could this be the same “power is a drug” Kelly, the politician referred to as “AK-47” by both his admirers and detractors? The same man who was famously pictured, red-faced and screaming with delight...