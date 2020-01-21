Tax break for tenants unveiled in Fianna Fáil housing plans

Fianna Fáil has promised to give private tenants a €600-a-year tax break and double the rental sector watchdog’s budget for investigating landlords.

The measures were announced as part of the party’s housing policy, which also includes subsidies for first-time buyers, a higher vacant site levy and more spending on homelessness services.

The party’s plans to “help Generation Rent” also included a national rent deposit scheme with a “lifetime...