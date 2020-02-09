Tally ho: The secret to calling the Election 2020 votes

Concentration, stamina, good eyesight and a clear head. As more than two million ballot papers spill out of ballot boxes at count centres across the country this morning, these are the qualities that veteran tally master Eimear McAuliffe says will be needed to predict which way Election 2020 is going.

The tally people’s accuracy is extraordinary. A well-run tally team can usually predict the first count in an election to within 0.5 per cent, and many...