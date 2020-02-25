Talks could get prickly as political porcupines face off

The old joke about how porcupines mate came to mind as Micheál Martin briefed the media today about his meeting with Leo Varadkar.

The answer to that gag – “very carefully” – summed up the mood as to how the two parties’ pre-negotiation negotiations are proceeding.

According to the Fianna Fáil leader, Varadkar repeated Fine Gael’s well-worn line that the party wants to go into opposition.