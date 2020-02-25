Talks could get prickly as political porcupines face off

The old joke about how porcupines mate came to mind as Micheál Martin briefed the media today about his meeting with Leo Varadkar.
The answer to that gag – “very carefully” – summed up the mood as to how the two parties’ pre-negotiation negotiations are proceeding.
According to the Fianna Fáil leader, Varadkar repeated Fine Gael’s well-worn line that the party wants to go into opposition.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team