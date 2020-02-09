Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Stirring up class division could backfire on politicians

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are trying to score points by accusing Fine Gael of being too middle-class. Such reverse snobbery is a dangerous game

9th February, 2020
Class has become a central issue in this election. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The euphemism being used to explain Sinn Féin’s success is that this is a “change election”, but make no mistake about it: class politics dominated the Election 2020 campaign.

The educational achievement and professional background of candidates’ parents must now, it appears, be publicly declared.

“Your personal attacks about FG being born into privilege @MichaelMartinTD are pathetic. Son of a taxi driver and an SNA. Proud of my family...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Election 2020: Blank Canvass: There’s helping, and then there’s unhelpful helping

Leo Varadkar gets a youthful grilling, Mary Lou McDonald hears an explosive request and Stephen Donnelly is asked about his poster collection as Election 2020 comes to a close

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Tally ho: The secret to calling the Election 2020 votes

As the ballot boxes are opened at count centres across the country, a phalanx of tally teams will work relentlessly to predict who will come out on top

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Lucinda Creighton: Varadkar‘s failure was his refusal to remove Harris and Murphy

Voters might agree that Fine Gael did a good job over Brexit, but that doesn‘’t mean they voted for them, especially when they were perceived to have performed so poorly in more immediate matters, such as housing and health

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago