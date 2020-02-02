Sinn Féin’s proposals aren’t wrong, just unsustainable

Last Tuesday’s publication of the Sinn Féin election manifesto was met with the usual howls of derision from their political opponents. You’d be disappointed if it were otherwise.

Its contents provoked extreme responses, which was possibly the intention. Its ideology is firmly rooted in socialist ideas, which tend not to have the same electoral support here as they might have in Britain.

Sinn Féin’s manifesto out-Corbyns Jeremy Corbyn, the...