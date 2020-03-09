Sinn Féin’s online campaign goes on as rivals scale back

Sinn Féin has continued its online advertising push, spending more on social media ads in the past week than it did during the first fortnight of the general election campaign.
The party has spent €8,577 targeting voters on social media in the month since polling day, ramping up its spending in the past week as government formation talks stall.
Most other parties halted spending on social media after the election, with only a...
