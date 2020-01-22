Sinn Féin ‘would attempt to change constitution to allow rent freeze’

Sinn Féin has said it would propose to change the constitution to enact a rent freeze if it was advised that the measure was unconstitutional.

Eoin Ó Broin, the party’s housing spokesman, was responding to legal advice published by Fianna Fáil yesterday. Darren Lehane, a barrister, said a rent freeze would restrict the rental property owners’ constitutional rights and would be “disproportionate”.

Ó Broin indicated he...