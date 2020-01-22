Wednesday January 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sinn Féin ‘would attempt to change constitution to allow rent freeze’

Eoin Ó Broin criticises Fianna Fáil’s response to legal advice deeming the measure unconstitutional

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd January, 2020
Eoin Ó Broin: “If constitutional change is required to ensure renters don't have to pay exorbitant rents, then that is what will have to happen.” Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sinn Féin has said it would propose to change the constitution to enact a rent freeze if it was advised that the measure was unconstitutional.

Eoin Ó Broin, the party’s housing spokesman, was responding to legal advice published by Fianna Fáil yesterday. Darren Lehane, a barrister, said a rent freeze would restrict the rental property owners’ constitutional rights and would be “disproportionate”.

Ó Broin indicated he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Candidates urged to sign pledge on election behaviour

Fair Play Pledge was created in response to concerns about tactics used in the US and the recent British general election

Aaron Rogan | 6 hours ago

Can parties make tax cuts and a lower pension age add up?

Sinn Féin is promising a USC cut that would cost the exchequer €1.2bn a year, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both plan income tax reductions

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Maria Bailey out, John Waters in as nominations close

Former Fine Gael TD who was deselected over Swing-gate decides against running as an independent in Dún Laoghaire

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago