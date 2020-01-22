Sinn Féin ‘would attempt to change constitution to allow rent freeze’

Sinn Féin has said it would propose to change the constitution to enact a rent freeze if it was advised that the measure was unconstitutional.
Eoin Ó Broin, the party’s housing spokesman, was responding to legal advice published by Fianna Fáil yesterday. Darren Lehane, a barrister, said a rent freeze would restrict the rental property owners’ constitutional rights and would be “disproportionate”.
Ó Broin indicated he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team