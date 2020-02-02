Monday February 3, 2020
Sinn Féin level with Fianna Fáil as Fine Gael plummets

The latest Business Post/Red C poll is likely to cause panic in the ranks of Fine Gael as it sees its support ebb away

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
2nd February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald will be pleased with the latest poll results putting her party level with Fianna Fail at the top of the poll Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin is now ahead of Fine Gael and level with Fianna Fáil in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The poll results are likely to cause panic in Fine Gael, which could be in danger of large seat losses and a return to opposition after nine years in power. It is the first time ever that Sinn Féin has been on the highest vote share in a...

