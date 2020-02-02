Sinn Féin level with Fianna Fáil as Fine Gael plummets

Sinn Féin is now ahead of Fine Gael and level with Fianna Fáil in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
The poll results are likely to cause panic in Fine Gael, which could be in danger of large seat losses and a return to opposition after nine years in power. It is the first time ever that Sinn Féin has been on the highest vote share in a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team