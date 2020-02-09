Shane Ross, Joan Burton and Regina Doherty lose seats

Shane Ross

Shane Ross was eliminated on the fifth count in Dublin Rathdown. The Minister for Sport and outgoing Independent Alliance TD topped the poll on his last time out, but polled just 3,419 first preference votes this time round. Catherine Martin of the Greens won 8,958 first-preference votes and was the first to be elected. The remaining two seats will be contested by Neale Richmond and Josepha Madigan of Fine Gael, Sinn Féin‘s Sorcha Nic Cormaic and Shay Brennan of Fianna Fáil.

Joan Burton

The first count in Dublin West confirmed that Labour‘s Joan Burton had a disastrous election, polling only 2,096 first preference votes. The former tánaiste and party leader lost her seat on the fifth count. She was first elected to the Dáil in 1992. She lost her seat in 1997 but regained it in 2002.

Regina Doherty

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty of Fine Gael was eliminated on the sixth count in Meath East. She had come in fourth place on first preferences, with 10 per cent of the vote. Her party colleague Helen McEntee retained her seat in the constituency.

Lisa Chambers

There will be some surprise at the prospect of Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers losing her seat in Mayo. Rose Conway-Walsh of Sinn Féin, who topped the poll in 2016, and Michael Ring of Fine Gael are both at 23 per cent in the final tally.

While observers predicted that Sinn Féin would take a seat in Mayo at Fine Gael‘s expense, it looks set to hold a second seat through either Senator Michelle Mulherin or Alan Dillon. It now looks like Chambers, on 10 per cent, could be the casualty, with her party colleague Dara Calleary, on 14 per cent, more likely to be re-elected.

Stephen Donnelly

With a full tally completed in the five seat Wicklow constituency, Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly looks to be in danger on 7.7 per cent. He is being significantly out-polled by his former Social Democrats colleague Jennifer Whitmore on 10.1 per cent.

Others:

Fine Gael‘s Kate O’Connell is at risk of losing her seat in Dublin Bay South

Kate O’Connell, Paul Murphy, Katherine Zappone and Gino Kenny are also among the sitting TDs who may not be returning. Noel Rock of Fine Gael has said he does not expect to win the last seat in Dublin North West.

Murphy, who ran for People Before Profit, said the fight for the final seat in Dublin South-West would be between him and Zappone, the outgoing independent TD and Minister for Children.

“Rough estimates from the tally on the first count confirm what we thought. Sinn Féin will top the poll with almost 30 per cent. We are in a fight with Zappone for a seat. Looking good, but whatever happens it is clear there is a strong desire for change,” he said on Twitter.

O’Connell, meanwhile, will have to fight Fianna Fail’s Jim O‘Callaghan for the final seat in Dublin Bay South. The performance of her Fine Gael running mate, housing minister Eoghan Murphy, has taken many observes by surprise, with tallies putting him on 15.9 per cent of the first preference vote, compared with O’Connell‘s 11.9 per cent.