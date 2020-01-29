Set mandatory targets for arts spending, say Social Democrats

Local authorities should be given compulsory targets for arts and culture spending, the Social Democrats said today.
The party announced its arts policies in Temple Bar, including introducing drama as a Leaving Cert subject and establishing “night mayors” for major cities.
Gary Gannon, party’s candidate in Dublin Central, said that mandatory requirements for local authority arts spending would ensure that area received the attention it deserved. The level of investment is still under...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team