Wednesday January 29, 2020
Set mandatory targets for arts spending, say Social Democrats

Party’s culture policies include introducing night mayors and a Leaving Cert in drama

29th January, 2020
Gary Gannon and Sarah Durcan at the Social Democrats’ arts policy launch in Temple Bar. Gannon said the party would not rule anyone out when it comes to government formation. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Local authorities should be given compulsory targets for arts and culture spending, the Social Democrats said today.

The party announced its arts policies in Temple Bar, including introducing drama as a Leaving Cert subject and establishing “night mayors” for major cities.

Gary Gannon, party’s candidate in Dublin Central, said that mandatory requirements for local authority arts spending would ensure that area received the attention it deserved. The level of investment is still under...

