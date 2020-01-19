Seat-chasing politicians quick to begin offering sweeteners

There is nothing like an election to make politicians bring out the most irrational policies to tempt voters. Anyone who remembers 2002 might recall that Fine Gael floated the idea of compensating shareholders in Eircom for losses they suffered on their investment.

The Fianna Fáil manifestos between 1997 and 2007 also contained plenty of eye-watering tax reduction promises that were clearly unaffordable. Subsequent tax cuts and spending policies contributed to the collapse of the economy in...