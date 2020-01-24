Promises on pension age are worst kind of kneejerk politics

Parties’ pledges to halt or reverse increases in the retirement age put the spotlight on the stupidity of political promises. Sinn Féin and Labour’s offer to backtrack from the new age of 67 to be introduced next year shows shallowness and a lack of leadership – and how much they want the “grey vote”.
State pensions do not come...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team