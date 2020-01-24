Friday January 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Promises on pension age are worst kind of kneejerk politics

As we continue to live longer, we cannot treat workers’ contributions as a bottomless pit to fund others’ retirement

24th January, 2020
Sinéad Moore and Peadar Tóibín of Aontú: the party proposes leaving the pension age at 66. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Parties’ pledges to halt or reverse increases in the retirement age put the spotlight on the stupidity of political promises. Sinn Féin and Labour’s offer to backtrack from the new age of 67 to be introduced next year shows shallowness and a lack of leadership – and how much they want the “grey vote”.

State pensions do not come...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Gael launch puts tax cuts and Brexit to fore

Taoiseach has ‘shown spine’ in talks over Britain’s departure from EU, says Coveney

Claire McNamara | 4 hours ago

Martin plays up prudence at Fianna Fáil manifesto launch

Leader says party would not use all available funds but offers a 4:1 ratio of spending increases to tax cuts

Michael Brennan | 7 hours ago

Labour goes greener with ambitious climate targets

Policies raise eyebrows among the Greens as the parties compete for middle-class, liberal voters

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago