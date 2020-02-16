Pressure on to form new government as voters reject second election

Voters are heaping pressure on Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a stable government with fewer than two in ten people wanting another general election, according to the latest Red C poll.

It comes as both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are privately warning that there will be little progress this week on government formation, with the focus being on the Dáil vote for Taoiseach on Thursday....