Sunday February 16, 2020
Pressure on to form new government as voters reject second election

Latest Red C/Business Post poll finds voters split over composition of new coalition, while 15 per cent want to see another election

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
16th February, 2020
The pressure is on the three main party leaders to form a government sooner rather then later Picture: RollingNews.ie

Voters are heaping pressure on Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a stable government with fewer than two in ten people wanting another general election, according to the latest Red C poll.

It comes as both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are privately warning that there will be little progress this week on government formation, with the focus being on the Dáil vote for Taoiseach on Thursday....

