Polls predicted Sinn Féin surge in run-up to election

For readers of the Business Post, the surge in Sinn Féin support will not have come as a surprise.
The Red C polls published in the run-up to Election 2020 clearly pointed to this trend among voters and accurately predicted the decline in the Fine Gael vote.
Our final poll, published on February 2,had an average error of just 0.58 per cent, meaning it performed better than all other polls conducted during...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team