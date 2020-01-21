Tuesday January 21, 2020
Pension row may have saved Sinn Féin’s election

Party’s promise to move retirement age back to 65 might cost millions but it is shrewd politics

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st January, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald: “Finishing work at 65 is not ‘early retirement’ as Leo Varadkar puts it.” Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin knows it is on to a winner.

While many had expected the party’s terrible performance in the European and local elections to be continued into the general election, the party cleverly realised that the increase in the state pension age to 67 next year had the potential to infuriate middle-aged voters if properly highlighted.

There had been little discussion about the issue in recent years – probably because all the...

